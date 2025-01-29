Guns allegedly used in shooting of Border Patrol agent were bought in Vermont, officials say

By Marissa Tansino

MANCHESTER, New Hampshire (WMUR) — Investigators said the guns allegedly used in the killing of a Border Patrol agent in Vermont were purchased in that state.

Teresa Youngblut is facing two felony charges in connection with agent David Maland’s death.

Court documents said the guns recovered from that scene were allegedly bought from a person who is a resident of Orleans, Vermont.

Serial numbers of those guns show they were allegedly bought from a federal firearms licensee in Mount Tabor, Vermont, in February 2024, and that person is a person of interest in a double homicide investigation in Pennsylvania.

The court documents say Youngblut had frequent contact with a person who was detained in Pennsylvania during that homicide investigation.

That person is also a person of interest in a homicide investigation in California, according to paperwork.

Prosecutors said Youngblut fired at Maland during a traffic stop last week. Maland and a passenger in Youngblut’s car, German national Felix Baukholt, died.

Youngblut is set to appear in court again Thursday, when a judge will determine if she should stay behind bars.

