Victims of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning in New Hampshire identified as family from Massachusetts

By Neal Riley, Kristina Rex

NEWTON, Massachusetts (WBZ) — The four victims found dead in a suspected carbon monoxide poisoning incident in Wakefield, New Hampshire on Christmas have been identified as a family from Newton, Massachusetts.

The New Hampshire fire marshal on Friday identified the victims as 52-year-old Matthew Goldstein, 54-year-old Lyla Goldstein, 22-year-old Valerie Goldstein and 19-year-old Violet Goldstein.

Beloved family remembered

Matthew Goldstein was a teacher in Brookline at the Baker School, superintendent Linus Guillory confirmed. The Brookline Educators Union said it is mourning the loss of Goldstein and his wife and daughters.

“Mr. Goldstein’s dedication to inspiring students and shaping young minds has left an indelible mark on all who had the privilege of knowing him,” Guillory said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, colleagues and students during this profoundly difficult time.”

Goldstein taught eighth-grade math and health, the union said, and also led the math league and the school’s LGBTQ+ student support group. He was also a member of the Newton Theater Company and performed in several community productions, the company’s founder said.

The family was remembered by their friends and neighbors for their acceptance and generosity.

“They would watch the dog while we were away, they would pick up groceries. We had our washing machine break, and we would bring over dirty laundry,” Connor Sheehy said.

“Everything about her was just pure love and joy, and when she set her mind to do something. No matter how impossible it may have seemed, she would do it,” said Jesse King, a friend of Valerie.

Friends say that the Goldsteins were incredibly close.

“They were a really loving family. Valerie and Violet, I don’t know two sisters who loved each other like they did. They had just this summer gotten these really sweet, matching tattoos,” Mia Cohen said.

“They were very accepting too. They were always so warm and welcoming,” Cohen said.

“She was the most loving accepting person you could possibly imagine,” King said of Valerie.

Carbon monoxide deaths investigation

The medical examiner determined that Matthew Goldstein’s death was caused by carbon monoxide poisoning, the fire marshal said. The cause of death for the other three victims is still pending.

Investigators are focusing on the Province Lake Road home’s gas heating system as they try to figure out what caused the carbon monoxide leak.

On Friday, there was still police tape surrounding the New Hampshire home.

