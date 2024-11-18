Orlando Science Center achieves Guinness World Record with massive paper rocket launch

By Allison Petro

Click here for updates on this story

ORLANDO, Florida (WESH) — The Orlando Science Center achieved a Guinness World Record title on Saturday for “the most people flying paper rockets simultaneously.”

With 300 participants, including visitors and members, the Orlando Science Center earned a certificate that will be included in the 2025 edition of the Guinness Book of World Records.

Each participant was given a paper rocket, a toy made entirely of paper that fits onto a straw. When the straw is blown through, the rocket flies into the air.

An official judge from Guinness World Records was at the Orlando Science Center to verify the attempt.

To validate the record, participants had three attempts to successfully launch their rockets within 15 seconds of a launch signal.

A flight was considered successful if the paper rocket flew upwards or horizontally, and only successful flights were counted towards the final tally.

This attempt to set the world record was held in conjunction with the “Science of Guinness World Records” exhibition, which is on display at the Orlando Science Center and will run until Jan. 6, 2025.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.