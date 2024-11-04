Mural unveiled in Los Angeles honoring Dodgers legend Fernando Valenzuela: “He united this city”

By Dean Fioresi and Iris Salem

LOS ANGELES (KCAL, KCBS) — Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and City Councilman Kevin de León celebrated on Sunday in Boyle Heights as a massive mural honoring late Dodgers legend Fernando Valenzuela was unveiled.

Joining them were beloved Dodgers Spanish-language announcer Jaime Jarrin and actor Edward James Olmos.

“This is a continuation of our celebration of the World Series and it was amazing to have that parade. We had that parade on Fernando Valenzuela’s 64th birthday. What a tribute to Fernando,” Bass remarked.

The mural, created by artist Robert Vargas, is part of his extensive portfolio of iconic murals throughout Los Angeles, including a piece honoring Shohei Ohtani in Little Tokyo.

Vargas shared that he began painting the mural on the day Valenzuela passed away, giving the project a profound significance. “It always came from a place of love. It always came from a place of gracias,” he said. “This mural, underneath it all, is all about representation. We all love the Dodgers. I love the Dodgers.”

Vargas, who grew up in Boyle Heights, expressed the personal connection he feels to the mural. “My front porch faced the downtown LA skyline. My back porch faced Dodgers Stadium, so to be able to marry these early hood child passions of mine, it’s really very special to me.”

The Ohtani and Valenzuela murals, which face each other on First Street, symbolize a bridge between communities.

On November 1, the Los Angeles City Council approved a resolution declaring the day “Fernando Valenzuela Day,” which coincides with the late star’s birthday. The mural was announced shortly before Valenzuela’s death on October 22 and just weeks ahead of the Dodgers’ World Series run, capturing the spirit he brought to both the team and the city, as noted by de León’s office.

“Let me say this that Fernando Valenzuela has meant so much to Boyle Heights and to this great city of Los Angeles: a man whose life represents courage, resilience, inspiration for all Latinos and for people of all backgrounds in the great city of LA,” de León said during the unveiling. “Fernando’s story has touched all of us. He didn’t just pitch, he elevated hearts, he shattered barriers, and united this city.”

The unveiling, initially scheduled for Friday, was postponed due to a celebratory parade in Downtown Los Angeles.

Valenzuela captivated Dodgers fans in the 1980s when he debuted as a rookie in 1981, sparking “Fernando-mania.” That season, he won both the Rookie of the Year and Cy Young awards in the National League. Over his career, he was named to six All-Star teams, threw a no-hitter, and received a Gold Glove and two Silver Slugger awards.

“I remember Fernando-mania in this city. I remember the excitement of when he first joined the Dodgers and how he won game after game after game and the way he lit our city on fire and he brought all of us together. I remember that so well and so it is amazing to be here,” Bass recalled.

Following his playing career, Valenzuela transitioned to the booth, where he continued to earn the respect of Dodger fans across the nation. He is well-regarded for his contributions to the community and news of his death was met with an outpouring of support.

“Fernando’s contributions to the game of baseball were matched only by his contributions to the city of Los Angeles, where he remains an icon of perseverance, humility, and cultural pride, helping to elevate the visibility of the Latino community and a beacon for future generations of diverse backgrounds,” said the resolution, which was presented by de León in late-October.

