Horse euthanized after suffering injury at Churchill Downswlky

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) — A horse had to be euthanized after suffering an injury at Churchill Downs on Thursday, just days before Derby week begins.

Churchill Downs confirms a 3-year-old gelding Valley of Fire had to be euthanized after fracturing both front legs.

They said the exercise rider was transported to UofL with left shoulder pain. No updates on the condition of the rider.

The horse had a workout at the track on Thursday with 40 other horses.

It is trained by Greg Foley.

No further details were immediately available.

The Kentucky Derby is May 3, and Opening Night is this Saturday.

