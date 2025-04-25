‘Family Dispute’ West Palm Beach man arrested for stabbing his brother for bad-mouthing him

By Vanessa Laurent

Click here for updates on this story

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida (WPBF) — On April 24, 2025, just after 4 p.m., officers responded to a disturbance at 2172 Telogia Court involving a reported stabbing. When they arrived, they found Ralph Delligatti in his driveway, injured and covered in blood. A knife was found in his back pocket, and he was detained while waiting for medical help.

Ralph’s brother arrived at the scene and said he had been stabbed by Ralph during an argument.

Video evidence and witness statements showed Ralph slashed tires on what he believed was his brother’s Jeep and later threw a knife at him. However, one of the cars he damaged actually belonged to someone else, who now wants to press charges.

Ralph admitted to slapping his brother and damaging the wrong car’s tire. He denied stabbing Robert but acknowledged holding a stick with a knife attached to it during the fight.

Ralph Delligatti was arrested, charged and taken to the Palm Beach County Jail.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.