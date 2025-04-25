Inmate attempts escape from jail with just two days left in sentence

By Sadie Buggle, Celeste Springer

PUEBLO, Colorado (KRDO) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed to KRDO13 that an inmate escaped the Pueblo County Jail last night.

According to Pueblo Sheriff David J. Lucero, the inmate was gone for about 35 minutes after walking out of the detention center.

PCSO confirmed the inmate, now identified as Lucas Brown, is now back in custody following assistance from the Pueblo Police Department in locating him.

According to the sheriff’s office, inmates designated as “kitchen trustees” were cleaning up for the night on Thursday. Brown went to throw out the trash, and took off running west of 9th Street, the sheriff’s office said.

At the time of his alleged escape, Brown had just two days left in his sentence. The sheriff’s office said he was originally sentenced to 90 days for criminal mischief.

