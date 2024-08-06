By Jo-Carolyn Goode

Click here for updates on this story

Coalition of Houston Real Estate Developers Launches Initiative to Enhance Resilience During Unprecedented Weather Events (Houston Style Magazine) — In a proactive response to the increasing frequency and intensity of extreme weather events, a coalition of local residential developers has unveiled ‘Empowering Resilience,’ a groundbreaking initiative designed to create resilient housing and mitigate the economic and social impacts of power outages.

“Vulnerable communities often struggle the most to recover, and this initiative prioritizes their well-being by equipping every new home, including our affordable products, with a built-in generator,” says Kim Dixon-Dudley, Residential Broker & Developer at Kimberly Lane Properties. “As Houston grapples with more frequent and severe weather events, it’s crucial that we adapt our approach to residential development.”

Empowering Resilience” key highlights:

Every Home Equipped: From affordable housing starting in the $280s, to our premium offerings, every home will feature a built-in generator.

Enhanced Resilience: These generators will ensure that essential services like emergency resources and refrigeration for food remain accessible even during power outages, potentially saving lives.

Community Impact: By integrating this feature into our housing iinventory, we aim to set a new standard in residential development that prioritizes community resilience.

This visionary team of housing developers plans to construct 50-100 homes over the next 18-24 months in 3rd Ward/EADO, Sunnyside, Settegast, and Acres Homes. The initiative ensures that these homes will have reliable backup power during outages, with generators typically sustaining a home for several hours to days depending on usage, regardless of the price point.

“Empowering Resilience transcends simple market response; it represents a commitment to ‘Building Excellence’ and offers a more secure future for Houstonians,” said William Merrick, President of Whitestone Developments, Inc., and Executive Director of Empower Community Development Corporation. “We also aim to elevate the conversation around community preparedness to encourage other developers to follow our example and set a new precedent for residential development, particularly for buyers who are at or below the area’s median income level.”

The Empowering Resilience initiative ensures equitable access to essential power during outages, enabling the continued operation of vital appliances like refrigerators, which maintain food safety and prevent spoilage. Additionally, it allows for the continued use of HVAC systems for heating and cooling and provides power for life-saving medical equipment, benefitting families across the income spectrum.

By integrating solar-powered generators into every new affordable home, the coalition is not only addressing the immediate need for reliable power but also promoting sustainable energy solutions. This initiative highlights the importance of community resilience and the role of innovative housing solutions in safeguarding the well-being of all Houstonians.

**Empowering Resilience** stands as a testament to the power of proactive, community-focused development in building a more resilient and equitable future for all.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.