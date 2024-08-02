Sheriff: Men stole tow truck, dump truck, ATMs in $274K crime spree

By WRAL Staff

HARNETT COUNTY, North Carolina (WRAL) — The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office said two men stole a tow truck and a dump truck and used them to take excavators and two ATMs among hundreds of thousands of dollars in stolen property.

On July 23, the sheriff’s office learned about a stolen 1995 Ford F350 tow truck from Dunn. The truck was used to take a Caterpillar mini-excavator and a Yanmar excavator from Lillington.

Both stolen excavators were recovered in Spring Lake later that day and the stolen tow truck was recovered in Linden on July 24.

On July 26, the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office received the report of a stolen Freightliner dump truck with an attached flatbed trailer. Authorities said that stolen truck and trailer were used to steal a mini-excavator in Cumberland County and two ATMs from Cumberland County and Harnett County.

Investigators identified Logan Ray Barefoot and Bobby Dean Burnette as suspects through security footage.

On July 31, Barefoot was arrested and investigators learned more about the stolen property. Investigators recovered the Freightliner dump truck, flatbed trailer, mini-excavator and both ATM machines on the 700 block of Partin Road in Dunn.

Barefoot and Burnette were also identified as the suspects responsible for the previous cases for the Ford tow truck, Caterpillar mini-excavator and Yanmar excavator.

All of the reported stolen property has been recovered with a total estimated value of $274,000.

Logan Ray Barefoot, 28, of Erwin, was charged with:

(2) counts of felony larceny of a motor vehicle (2) counts of felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle (3) counts of felony larceny (1) count of felony breaking and entering (1) count of felony larceny after breaking and entering (4) counts of felony possession of stolen goods/property (5) counts of felony conspiracy (1) count of misdemeanor injury to real property Bobby Dean Burnette, 59, of Erwin, was charged with:

(1) count of felony larceny of a motor vehicle (1) count of felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle (2) counts of felony larceny (2) counts of felony possession of stolen goods/property (3) counts of felony conspiracy (1) count of felony possession of cocaine (1) count of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia (1) count of misdemeanor possession of marijuana

Barefoot is confined at the Harnett County Detention Center under a $60,000 secured bond. Burnette is confined at the Harnett County Detention Center under a $40,000 secured bond.

