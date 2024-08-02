Congressman Al Green Invites the Public to a Public Address & Vigil On Saturday, August 3, 2024
By Jo-Carolyn Goode
August 2, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — Congressman Al Green invites the public to a meeting and prayer vigil to bring world peace.
