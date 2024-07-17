This auto-chest compression device is saving lives in Central Florida

By Tony Atkins

ORLANDO, Florida (WESH) — It’s helping first responders save lives, and now, more agencies are getting a hold of it.

The LUCAS III device is a chest compression system that works on its own.

Bob Eul didn’t have the slightest clue what the machine was when he saw it, but it’s part of the reason he survived a heart attack earlier this year.

“I have no recollection of the time I collapsed. I don’t even remember after that, then waking up in the hospital a week later,” Eul said.

He was at home when he began having a heart attack. Eul’s wife, Sharon, ran outside to get help. The only person around was their neighbor, Micah Arrington, who started intensive CPR until paramedics were able to step in.

“I ran into the house, found Bob. He was laying on the floor, unresponsive and purple,” Arrington said.

Once paramedics arrived, Eul was attached to the LUCAS device.

“I was very curious as to what it was. I never seen anything like it,” Arrington said.

The device is the latest in a line of CPR-related technology that’s been evolving since 2003. While the LUCAS device does the compressions, first responders are free to do other kinds of lifesaving measures.

The machine, and others like it, are becoming more common in Central Florida. Responders can quickly strap the device to a patient and begin automatic chest compressions within seconds.

“The depth has to be at least two inches, and it always compresses at the same depth every time,” Lt. Geoff Miller with the Kissimmee Fire Department said.

Their department now has six LUCAS devices.

All 56 Orange County Fire Rescue units have a device, and they say the devices have been used more than 150 times this year.

Other agencies, like Ocoee and Orlando Fire Departments, are also using auto chest compression devices.

“It doesn’t get tired, as long as the battery is good,” Mike Stroh with the Oviedo Fire Department said.

According to Stroh, effective CPR can’t be interrupted for more than 10 seconds, and these devices help significantly.

“While we move the patient to the stretcher, this is normally a time when we aren’t able to do effective CPR,” Stroh said.

On average, a LUCAS device costs roughly $20,000. Both Eul and first responders say the cost is worth it because it saves lives.

“I think that it’s unbelievable. It’s a great machine. Everybody should have one in their garage,” Eul said.

He jokes, but Eul is a testament to the lifesaving capabilities of the LUCAS device.

