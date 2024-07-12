Suspect arrested after dog burned by fireworks in Santa Ana, police say

By Marissa Wenzke

SANTA ANA, California (KCAL/KCBS) — Santa Ana police arrested a person suspected of intentionally throwing fireworks into a yard, leaving a dog burned and bleeding, authorities said Friday.

Over the Fourth of July weekend, someone drove up to a home in the 1800 block of West Pine Street and threw a lit firework into the front yard of the house, according to the Santa Ana Police Department. A dog named “Romeo” was in the yard and the fireworks exploded in his face, leaving him with serious burns and wounds that bled, police said.

He has been recovering from his injuries since, and on Friday, police said in a post to X that he’s “doing great.”

On Friday, police announced a suspect was arrested but have not released his identity or age. Police are requesting the Orange County District Attorney’s Office file charges against him for animal cruelty and possessing explosives in public.

Earlier this week, the Santa Ana Police Department announced a search for the suspect, releasing video of the attack and a description of the vehicle he was driving.

