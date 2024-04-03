Friends mourn Karla Brown, pregnant woman killed in Independence Center shooting

By Brian Johnson, Nick Sloan

INDEPENDENCE, Missouri (KMBC) — Friends are remembering a pregnant woman who died after being shot at the Independence Center.

Karla Brown was four months pregnant and excited about motherhood, her friends said.

Brown was one of four people injured in the shooting that occurred a week ago.

She was remembered by friends as a fun, sweet, and quiet person who enjoyed her regular visits to the mall.

“Every time we got a paycheck, we, we’d go to the mall. Yep.” said Katlyn Priest, Brown’s best friend for 11 years. “Her smile. Her smile is what got me.”

Court documents say the shooting started from an argument between two groups inside the mall, leading to gunfire.

Brown, critically injured, was put on life support, which her loved ones had to sadly discontinue on Thursday.

The unborn baby boy she was carrying did not survive.

Jessica Tackett, another friend of Brown, expressed her sorrow, recalling Karla’s anticipation to become a mother.

“Karla was a good person. And she was excited for her baby,” Tackett said. “She was getting our babies matching shoes that day. She was to go get some shoes.”

Loved ones have established a GoFundMe account to help cover medical and funeral expenses.

