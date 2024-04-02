Easter brunch shooting claims life of military veteran and coach



WTVF, METRO NASHVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT, CNN

By Kelsey Gibbs

Click here for updates on this story

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WTVF) — In a devastating turn of events on Easter Day, Allen Beachem, a military veteran, youth basketball coach, husband, and father, fell victim to a senseless shooting at a Salemtown restaurant. The incident left six people injured, sparking shock and grief throughout the community.

“I’m pretty devastated, heartbroken. I grew up with Allen,” said Keanna Lowe, Beachem’s second cousin, who regarded him more as a brother.

From Bullock County, Alabama, Beachem was in Nashville with his family to celebrate his brother and wife’s birthdays, seeking a brief getaway. The family’s plans to enjoy a meal at Roasted Salemtown, a popular brunch spot, turned tragic when gunfire erupted.

“Our whole community is hurt. My whole family’s hurt. He was like my nephew’s best friend,” Lowe said.

According to police, the suspect, identified as 46-year-old Anton Rucker, initiated the shooting following an altercation. Lowe stated that her cousins were merely enjoying themselves when Rucker pulled out a firearm and opened fire on her family.

“He basically died protecting his brother because the man was going to shoot his brother. He ran to him and jumped in front of them,” Lowe said.

Described as a pillar of the community, Beachem, 33, served as a veteran, volunteer firefighter, and dedicated coach for his son’s youth basketball team. Remembered for his selflessness and generosity, Beachem was known to “give you the shirt off his back,” according to Lowe.

“He was doing so much for our community. And he really was anybody will tell you he’ll give you the shirt off the back. He just and I know anybody, everybody’s thing you said about a person when they die. But he really was like that,” she said.

Lowe expressed not only her family’s loss but also the broader impact on the Union Springs community in Alabama, where Beachem was revered as a local hero. “They took our superhero away,” she lamented.

The tragedy also resulted in injuries to more members of Beachem’s family. His wife, brother, and two cousins sustained gunshot wounds but are expected to recover.

As the search for justice continues, Rucker has been added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Most Wanted list. Authorities urge anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to come forward and assist in his apprehension.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.