Kauai man killed after homemade explosive detonates

KILAUEA, Hawaii (KITV) — A Kauai man who was found dead inside a home in Kilauea earlier in February is believed to have died in an accidental explosion while he was making a homemade explosive.

Kauai police officers found the body of 37-year-old Jasper Gunsell on Feb. 12, while responding to a call about an unattended death.

Investigators who responded to the scene said their initial observation showed Gunsell had suffered extensive injuries “consistent with an explosive event.” An autopsy performed on Feb. 20 helped investigators learn more about how Gunsell was killed.

Police say the findings from both the initial investigation and the autopsy led them to determine that there was no foul play involved in Gunsell’s death.

“KPD would especially like to thank our federal partners for their assistance in this investigation, as our joint mission in keeping our community safe is paramount. We’d also like to offer our sincere condolences and support to Mr. Gunsell’s family and friends,” Assistant Chief Paul Applegate said in a press release.

