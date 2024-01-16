Police: Man kills his teenage children in apparent murder-suicide in Glenelg

By Tommie Clark

GLENELG, Maryland (WBAL) — A man killed his teenage children in an apparent domestic double-murder-suicide in Glenelg, Howard County police said.

County police said officers were called around 11 p.m. Sunday for a welfare check.

“Howard County police responded to the 14000 block of Triadelphia Road in Glenelg last night for a check on welfare and found one adult and two juveniles with gunshot wounds,” Howard County Police spokeswoman Lori Boone said.

A preliminary investigation indicates Christopher Zanski, 42, shot and killed his children, Braden Zanski, 17, and Hailey Zanski, 15, before shooting and killing himself. All lived at the residence.

There are no indications that anyone else was involved in the incident. A motive is unknown.

According to a search of court records, Christopher Zanski has no previous criminal history.

The home is off a fairly busy highway in the area. People have been stopping by to drop off flowers as a memorial to the children.

Neighbors told 11 News they’ve never seen anything like this.

“I just feel so bad for the family, and it’s so terrible when something like that happens,” said Boro Dropulic, a resident. “I cannot understand how a father could do that at all. I just don’t understand it. So sorry. It breaks my heart.”

“It’s shocking. This is such a safe community. People here are so friendly. I would never imagine something like this happening. My heart goes out to the family. That’s awful,” said Nadimire Jules-Dole, a resident.

The children were students at Glenelg High School, district officials confirmed to 11 News.

The school’s principal, Shawn Hastings-Hauf, sent the following message to parents and guardians:

“I have some very sad information to share with you.

“The Howard County Police Department issued a statement this morning regarding the deaths of two of our students: Braden Zanski (11th grade) and Hailey Zanski (10th grade). Braden also attended the Automotive Technology Academy at the HCPSS Applications and Research Laboratory. We are shocked and saddened by this terrible news, and will be putting a range of support in place for the staff, students, and families impacted by these unexpected losses.

“When we return to school, our teachers will share this sad news with students at the beginning of their first period classes. During these guided discussions, we will give the students an opportunity to ask questions, validate their feelings and reactions, identify coping strategies, and share information on additional resources available at school in the coming days. Members of our Student Services Staff and the HCPSS Crisis Intervention Team will be available for any students who need individual assistance. A counselor will contact the parent of any student who accesses individual support this week.

“The death of any member of our school community is a loss, and the unexpected deaths of two of our students who are siblings is especially difficult to understand or accept. Both students and adults may struggle with managing their feelings and reactions to this news. Even if your child did not know Hailey or Braden, they may be impacted by this sad news. Feelings of anger, hurt, guilt, and sadness are natural. Common grief reactions include sleep disturbances, temporary loss of appetite, anxiety and fears about the health and safety of friends and family. Some suggestions for dealing with your child’s questions and concerns include:

Listen to your children and let them know that you are available to answer questions and be there for them at any time. Encourage your children to express their feelings and talk about your own feelings. Talk to your children about your beliefs regarding death and loss. Monitor your children in case they exhibit any significant changes in behavior or mood over the next few weeks (e.g., loss of appetite, difficulties sleeping, heightened sadness). If you notice something, talk to them about it, as it could be a sign that they are struggling. “Please contact your child’s counselor or one of our administrators if you have any concerns about how your child is coping with this sad news. The HCPSS Mental Health and Wellness webpage also has many links to resources in our county.

“Please join us in keeping the family in your thoughts in the days and weeks ahead.”

