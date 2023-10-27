Community alarmed after suburban Chicago taekwondo instructor is charged with child porn

By MARYBEL GONZALEZ, ASAL REZAEI

LAKE IN THE HILLS, Illinois (WBBM) — Families in a northwest suburban community were outraged Thursday night, saying a Huntley man recently charged with having and distributing child pornography was interacting with their children daily.

As CBS 2’s Marybel González reported, the families say Allen Nguyen, 29, was a taekwondo teacher in Lake in the Hills.

A social media post by the Huntley Police Department announced Nguyen’s arrest. Parents said Nguyen is a taekwondo instructor at Ha’s Taekwondo Academy in Lake in the Hills.

Nguyen is now facing four child pornography charges – Class X felony charges of reproducing or distributing video of a victim under 13 and Class 2 felony charges of possessing child pornography videos on a computer.

According to Huntley police, a four-month-long investigation based on information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led them to Nguyen.

On Tuesday morning, police searched Nguyen’s home and took him into custody.

The news caused shockwaves online from parents of the taekwondo studio. CBS 2 tried numerous times to contact the studio owner, but we have not heard back.

On Thursday night, the studio was closed – with a sign announcing an emergency parent meeting on Friday. The studio’s Halloween party has also been canceled.

Meanwhile, Nguyen is scheduled to be back in court on Nov. 17.

