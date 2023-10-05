2nd grade Sutter County teacher arrested on suspicion of DUI while teaching; no charges filed

By Web staff

SUTTER COUNTY, California (KCRA) — A second-grade teacher at a Sutter County elementary school was arrested Monday on suspicion of DUI after showing signs of intoxication while in her classroom, according to the school district.

The Sutter County District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday that the teacher has since been released as their investigation continues.

On Monday, deputies were dispatched to Nuestro Elementary School in Live Oak around 8:19 a.m. for reports of a school staff member under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

At the school, deputies made contact with 57-year-old Wendy Munson, who was actively teaching students in her classroom.

The sheriff’s office found that Munson showed signs of being under the influence, and she was arrested on suspicion of DUI after a failed sobriety test and video footage that showed her driving to school.

Investigators said they later found that Munson’s blood alcohol content was two times over the legal limit. In addition to DUI, Munson was also arrested on suspicion of child endangerment.

The Sutter County DA’s office said there was not yet sufficient evidence to file charges.“Once the investigation is completed, we will evaluate all the evidence and determine what, if any charges, we can prove, and those charges will be filed,” the DA’s office said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the parents of the students in her classroom have been notified of the incident by Superintendent/Principal Baljinder Dhillon.A long-term substitute will be in the classroom until further notice, Dhillon said.

KCRA 3 reached out to the superintendent/principal and board members with questions about Munson and her history at the school and in the district, but have not heard back as of Tuesday evening.

Travis Reed is a Nuestro Elementary School parent who said his child was inside Munson’s classroom Monday. He said he was “infuriated” when he heard it was his child’s teacher who was arrested.

“We trust our kids to these people to take care of them and keep them safe, and if you’re drunk you can’t keep anybody safe in my opinion,” Reed said.

He also wants to see more communication from school officials on the incident, and on what happens next.“It seems like a hush order here at the school,” he said. “They don’t want to tell anyone anything.”

Editor’s Note (Oct. 5, 2023): This story has been updated to reflect that while the sheriff’s office previously stated that charges had been filed, the DA’s office said it’s still making a determination on whether any charges will be filed.

