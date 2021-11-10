TN woman dies in officer-involved shooting after initial reports say she pointed gun at police

By Mary Francis Hoots

GRUNDY COUNTY, Tennessee (WRCB) — Channel 3 is learning more about what police say happened just before an officer shot and killed a woman in Grundy County on Monday.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says initial reports claim Angie McFarland pointed a gun at police.

The TBI says the shooting happened near a market on Highway 41 in Monteagle. Police were responding to a report of a person with a weapon and it turned deadly.

Monday, special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation were requested by District Attorney Mike Taylor to look into a deadly shooting between Monteagle Police and 50-year-old Angie McFarland.

“My wife come home. She in there screaming wake me up asked if I heard anything,” said Neal Bess, a nearby resident.

Neal Bess lives a hundred yards from the crime scene. He was asleep when the altercation took place.

“She said there were gun shots,” Bess told Channel 3.

The TBI says when police were responding to the scene, an officer encountered a woman with a firearm. Police say McFarland pointed the gun at the officer. The officer fired his weapon and McFarland was pronounced dead at the scene.

“What if someone come in here and started interacting that kind of stuff inside here. I mean that’s, that’s kind of scary,” Bess told Channel 3.

Bess and the owner of the market both knew McFarland. The market owner says McFarland was a regular.

Court records show McFarland has a criminal history. She faced felony drug charges in Hamilton County in the early 2000s, but has not faced any charges in recent years.

The TBI is working independently to gather evidence and conduct interviews to determine what led to McFarland’s death. It’s standard protocol any time an officer fires a service weapon.

When the TBI completes the investigation, all of the information will be turned over to the District Attorney’s office, who will then determine if the officer’s actions were justified.

