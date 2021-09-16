Workers stuck midair after bucket lift malfunctions

CNN - Regional

By Kari Barrows

Click here for updates on this story

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — Crews with the Asheville Fire Department (AFD) responded to reports of two workers stuck in a bucket lift after it malfunctioned Wednesday evening.

The fire department tweeted out at 5:11 p.m. that crews were on scene at 899 Sand Hill Road for a bucket truck that had malfunctioned during maintenance on a church steeple.

Firefighters on scene told News 13 the lift had shut down midair while two men were working on the steeple at Oak Forest Presbyterian Church.

Fire crews called in a ladder truck but also touched base with local companies about the lift.

They were able to get the lift working again and lower the men to the ground safely.

Firefighters say no ladder rescue was actually needed and no injuries were reported.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.