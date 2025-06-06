Surviving the ‘Mid-Life Collision’ through Equine Therapy

MARTINSDALE, Mont. – We've all heard of the mid-life crisis, but the 'mid-life collision' is affecting mid-aged women in more ways than one.

Trauma expert and practicing attorney, Hertha Lund, lives on the Grande Ranch in Montana, where she hosts horse retreats that help visitors navigate through life’s challenges and focus on their healing path.

Lund says when we don't unpack individualized traumas from childhood, teenhood, and early adulthood, it can later collide with future challenges that affect mid-life women – such as caregiving responsibilities, career changes, and menopause.

"Mid-life crisis is more when we start thinking about the choices we've made in our careers, and collision is impacting women because we have women in the workforce. We have women taking care of their elderly parents, their working jobs, they have marriages to keep going and all of a sudden everything just kind of falls in," Lund explains.

Lund's organization, called Four Horses for Wholeness, uses equine gestalt therapy to help relieve stress and trauma, and encourage living life to the fullest.

"I got extremely sick because I didn't deal with the pain from my childhood. In fact, I had a near death experience and came back, and working with horses and equine gestalt therapy was one of the things that helped me find a path to health and wholeness. I actually feel better now than I ever have in my life, and I'm in my early 60s."

The National Institute of Mental Health says some mental disorders, such as depression, anxiety disorders, and eating disorders are more common in women than men, triggered by unique experiences such as postpartum depression, menstrual cycles, and menopause.

"Life is hard, and I think that I would not underestimate, because of my life experience what happens with the unprocessed stuff from our childhood, and so unpacking that sooner rather than later I think is a way to start on the path of wholeness – but again slow down and be present right here and now that's actually the key to all healing I found."

The organization Hope through Horses helps provide funding to those interested in equine therapy, but have financial concerns.

You find out more about Hertha Lund and Four Horses for Wholeness on their website.

