Bronny James in attendance for Trojans’ opener in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — USC freshman Bronny James took the court at T-Mobile Arena donning grey sweats while his teammates warmed up for their opener against Kansas State on Monday night.

Once the Wildcats finished their warmup on the west end of the court, James sauntered to the open space, found his place in the corner, and made three shots from long-range before converting a 3-pointer and exiting with the 21st-ranked Trojans.

James is still on his way back from suffering a cardiac arrest during a summer workout.

Bronny’s father LeBron James said last month that his son had surgery to repair a congenital heart condition that caused the collapse.

“He’s improving,” LeBron James said Monday from Miami, where the Lakers played the Heat. “He’s on the right path.”

There is no known timetable for James’ return to play, though there is hope that it’ll be at some point this season.

It has long been the dream of LeBron James that one of his sons – Bronny or younger son Bryce, who is also a rising star – would play alongside him in the NBA. Bronny James would be eligible for the 2024 NBA draft if he chose that path.

James sat at the end of the USC bench with freshman forward Brandon Gardner, who was also in grey sweats. James was involved in each huddle during every timeout and stood more than he sat, cheering on teammates during the first half, clapping in tempo while yelling “DE-FENSE!” with the others on the bench.

