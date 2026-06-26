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Alerts

Wind Advisory issued June 26 at 9:13AM PDT until June 27 at 3:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

By
Updated
today at 5:34 pm
Published 9:13 am

* WHAT…For tonight, northwest winds up to 25 mph with gusts up to
45 mph expected. For Saturday night, northwest winds up to 30 mph
with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Ynez
Mountains Western Range.

* WHEN…For the first Wind Advisory, from 5 PM this afternoon to 3
AM PDT Saturday. For the second Wind Advisory, from 5 PM Saturday
to 3 AM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

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