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Alerts

Beach Hazards Statement issued June 17 at 2:31PM PDT until June 19 at 3:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

By
Updated
today at 11:22 pm
Published 2:31 pm

* WHAT…Dangerous rip currents and breaking waves due to elevated
surf of 3 to 6 feet on south-facing beaches, as well as minor
coastal flooding near times of high tide.

* WHERE…Ventura County Beaches, Malibu Coast and Los Angeles
County Beaches.

* WHEN…Through late Thursday night.

* IMPACTS…There is an increased risk of ocean drowning. Rip
currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can
wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats
nearshore. Minor coastal flooding are possible in low-lying
areas near the times of high tides.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Coastal flooding concerns will peak from
from around 10 PM through 2 AM tonight, due to high
astronomical tides of 6.6 ft to 6.8 ft.
Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or
stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly
in such conditions, stay off the rocks.

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