Southern California Edison expects power shutoffs across Santa Barbara County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Southern California Edison (SCE) is considering shutting off power for those living in Santa Barbara County beginning Wednesday afternoon at 3:00 pm.

The maps below show what areas are being considered for shutoffs for roughly 3,000 customers in the county. The areas highlighted in orange are where power shutoffs are being considered.

Shutoffs in these neighborhoods could last between now through 12:00 am on Friday.

PG&E is not considering power shutoffs at this time.

