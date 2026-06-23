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Local Forecast

Tracking toasty weather Tuesday, peak heat Wednesday

KEYT
By
New
today at 4:12 am
Published 4:18 am

We begin the morning with another round of dense marine clouds. Clouds will clear rapidly today as high pressure nudges into the area. Mostly sunny skies and warmer weather is on board. High reach 70s, 80s and 90s. Inland areas will be sweltering hot so make sure to hydrate!

Peak heat is expected Wednesday. Many areas will wake up to dense fog that will clear rapidly. A bright and toasty evening is ahead for most. A low pressure system will try to bring rain chances up but will fail, many areas are under a 10% chance. Expect a muggy and humid afternoon. Winds will be breezy at times.

We begin a drastic cooling trend Thursday. Many areas fall 5-10 degrees and this will be a notable cooling trend into the weekend. Expect slow clearing marine clouds each afternoon. Highs rise into the 60s and 70s at the beaches through the weekend. Inland areas will see a needed cooling trend as well.

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Mackenzie Lake

Mackenzie Lake is the Chief Meteorologist for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mackenzie, click here.

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