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Local Forecast

Tracking winds, waves and warmer weather Tuesday

By
today at 4:18 am
Published 5:30 am

Happy Tuesday! Winds waves and warmer weather is on tap for this afternoon. We begin the morning with overcast skies around many beaches and a quick clearing pattern. Winds will mix out marine clouds and give way to mostly sunny skies. Highs rise 3-5 degrees from days prior. Expect 70s and 80s for beaches and valleys, 90s for the far interior. A Beach Hazard Statement kicks off this morning for Ventura County Beaches. Use caution there will be larger than normal waves and dangerous rip currents. Sundowner winds will impact the Gaviota corridor into the overnight.

More fog is expected Wednesday as the temperature inversion increases. Fog will clear around 9 or 10am and mostly sunny skies prevail once again. This is a peak heating day for many of us. Some Heat Advisories may need to be issued inland as some areas could near triple digits. Hydrate and stay safe!

Some patchy fog is expected Thursday and Friday morning. High pressure is still in the drivers seat forecast wise. Temperatures my bobble a few degrees. Minimal day to day differences into the weekend.

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Mackenzie Lake

Mackenzie Lake is the Chief Meteorologist for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mackenzie, click here.

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