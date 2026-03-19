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Local Forecast

Foggy Friday, cooler weekend

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March 19, 2026 6:24 pm
Published 2:57 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Temperatures remain in the high 80s Friday with a chance for coastal fog to develop.

Temperatures cool off into the high 70s low 80s on Saturday with increasing clouds.

Temperatures warm up again at the beginning of next week into the mid 80s, not expected to be as hot as this week.

Heat alerts in effect through Friday will likely not be extended for the coast but there is a small chance for inland areas to remain under weather alerts into the weekend or next week.

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Evan Vega

Evan Vega is the First Alert Forecaster for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Evan, click here.

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