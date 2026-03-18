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Local Forecast

90s continue Thursday, new records broken

By
March 18, 2026 7:07 pm
Published 3:45 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif - Extreme Heat Warnings & Advisories remain in effect with another day in the 90s Thursday.

Temperatures cool by a few degrees into the high 80s Friday.

Further cooling and cloudy skies arrive Saturday, in the low 80s and high 70s.

Sunday we clear out with little change in our temperatures.

Another rise in temperatures is expected Monday and Tuesday of next week, into the upper 80s.

Minimal winds, no rain chances, and mostly clear skies will persist in our region.

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Evan Vega

Evan Vega is the First Alert Forecaster for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Evan, click here.

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