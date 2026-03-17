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Heatwave continues Wednesday: records broken in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria, Oxnard & Paso Robles

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March 17, 2026 7:09 pm
Published 2:55 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The National Weather Service says daily record highs were broken on St. Patrick's Day (Tuesday, March 17th) in Santa Maria, Santa Barbara, Oxnard, Paso Robles and Camarillo.

90 degree temperatures continue Wednesday near the coast.

Extreme Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories continue in our region through Friday evening.

There will be slight cooling over the weekend with temperatures to dip into the high 70s but we are holding warm and dry through next week.

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Evan Vega

Evan Vega is the First Alert Forecaster for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Evan, click here.

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