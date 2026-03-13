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Local Forecast

Cooler Saturday, Extreme Heat Watch next week

KEYT
By
today at 3:04 pm
Published 3:00 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Temperatures cool into the high 70s Saturday with clear skies.

An extreme heat watch has been issued for our region Monday through Friday of next week.

Temperatures quickly rise into the high 80s on Monday with 90 degree temperatures expected near the coast Tuesday through Friday.

100 degree temperatures are possible for areas within the extreme heat watch, which can cause heat illness for children, elderly, pets and people without cooling systems.

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Evan Vega

Evan Vega is the First Alert Forecaster for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Evan, click here.

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