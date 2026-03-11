Skip to Content
Heat Advisory Thursday, tracking upper 80s

today at 7:20 pm
Published 3:04 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Heat will strengthen Thursday with heat alerts going in effect up and down the coast.

Heat weakens briefly Friday and Saturday through temperatures will remain in the 80s for most areas through the weekend.

There is a chance for weak cloud coverage to pass over our area Friday through Saturday, clearing on Sunday.

Heat impacts are expected to remain through St. Patrick's Day with 80s through the 7 day forecast for most of our region.

Evan Vega

Evan Vega is the First Alert Forecaster for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Evan, click here.

