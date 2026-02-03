Hot Wednesday, rain expected next week

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Temperatures this week reach their highest on Wednesday with most areas in the low 80s.

Onshore winds return Thursday but only minimal cooling is expected with another toasty day on tap.

It will be gusty at times with a wind advisory issued for Ventura County and a high surf advisory.

We will stay in the 70s through the Super Bowl weekend with rain to follow.

Rain chances begin on Monday though is more likely for Tuesday and Wednesday with under half an inch expected so far and cooler temperatures in the 60s.