Partly cloudy Wednesday, warmer Thursday

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Partial cloud coverage moves into the region Wednesday from a weak but rainy system in Northern California.

Temperatures will still be warm Wednesday in the low 70s before a temperature boost on Thursday to near 75.

Friday looks to be the warmest day in the high 70s and low 80s. We will hold warm through Saturday with slight cooling into Sunday and a partly cloudy weekend.

Temperatures stay nice in the high 60s into next Monday and there is no chance of rain through the first week of February. Warmer than normal temperatures are expected for next week.