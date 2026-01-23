Mild weekend, warming next week

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Temperatures will be in the mid 60s this weekend.

Fog and drizzle is possible Saturday morning for the southern end of our region, with clouds passing through our area again on Sunday.

We will clear out Monday and Tuesday thanks to offshore winds.

High pressure is making a return to the west coast helping us to warm up into the high 60s and low 70s late next week.

The only outlier is a cool and wet system coming to northern California on Wednesday and Thursday that may increase our clouds, cause cooling or drizzle, depending on how far south it extends.

After that, a stronger warmup is likely for the weekend of Jan 31-Feb 1 with 80s possible.