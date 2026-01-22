Drying Friday, mild weekend

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Rain chances decrease Friday after receiving some brief showers across our region between Wednesday and Thursday, under a 10th of an inch.

Scattered clouds will linger Friday before better clearing over the weekend.

Temperatures will remain around 65 degrees this weekend.

Only modest warming is now expected for early next week into the high 60s.

Clouds will increase next Wednesday as a weak system passes through California, however, we are looking mostly dry from rain chances through the first week of February.