Heat continues Thursday, slight weekend cooling

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - High 70s and 80s return for another day Thursday before a very modest cooling pattern begins Friday.

Wind advisories for Ventura County have been extended through Thursday.

Only a few degrees of cooling will arrive through the weekend with most areas staying in the 70s through next Tuesday.

High pressure won't break down until next Wednesday, and we wont return to near normal conditions until next Thursday or Friday.

Our next chance for rain would be after the 22nd.