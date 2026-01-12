Warmer Tuesday, Santa Ana winds continue

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Warming has arrived for the week as Santa Ana winds continue in Ventura County through at least Wednesday.

Wind advisories continue until 2pm Wednesday with 60 mph gusts possible in Ventura County.

We will warm into the high 70s and 80s and stay there through Saturday, before cooling arrives Sunday and into next week.

Clouds and more average seasonal weather will likely return for next week.

High surf also continues to 9am Tuesday: up to 12ft waves for the Central Coast.