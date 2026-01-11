Fantastic weather ahead, Monday Jan 12th forecast

Another perfect sun splashed day as offshore winds hold firm over the entire region. We still have a few areas in Ventura County under Wind Advisory criteria which means gust up to and even above 40 mph are possible in to early Monday. Overnight lows will be chilly, especially in wind protected areas where temps could fall in to the 30's. Highs on Monday will mirror what we we saw today with a few degrees likely added on. This means temperatures are expected to be in the upper 60's and 70's. Winds should stay mostly in the light to moderate speed range and vary between offshore direction early and then turn more onshore as the day progresses.

Looking ahead, high pressure will keep the offshore flow going even though the winds will likely weaken as we head in to the new work week. We could see readings running about 10 to 15 degrees plus above normal by mid week. Records for this time of year are mostly in the upper 80's to low 90's, which means that we could see some areas getting close to or beating their old records. As we head toward next weekend, the offshore flow is expected to weaken and allow the southwesterly onshore flow cool things down. Cloud cover will also increase and low level fog will return, but we do not see any real threats for a return of any wet weather at this time.