Warm Thursday, cooling Friday

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - High 70s and 80s hold for another day Thursday with mostly sunny skies.

High pressure weakens Friday so temperatures will cool by about 5 degrees.

Onshore winds return for the weekend, morning clouds and dense fog is likely for the coast, with cooling into the high 60s and low 70s.

High pressure will return again next week, along with more offshore winds, causing another warm up through at least next Wednesday.

We will warm into the mid 70s, not as toasty as it was this week, but still very warm and sunny for our mid December forecast.