November ending on a very nice weather note, Sunday Nov 30th forecast

Another beautiful Fall day with a mix of light offshore and onshore winds. Temperatures have cooled noticeably with the weakening of the offshore winds we saw on Thursday and Friday. The marine layer is also rebuilding slowly which is producing pockets of fog in some areas. Look for another chilly night with lows in the 40's and 50's. However, where the light offshore winds develop through the overnight, the fog will likely get scoured out. The winds could also help to keep the overnight lows from dipping below the upper 50's.

For Sunday, patchy fog will be expected to disperse or burn off pretty early leaving all areas with another beautiful day. Look for afternoon temperatures to be mostly in the low to mid 60's with a few areas flirting with an upper 60 or even low 70 degree reading. By late evening a slight boost in the offshore flow is expected as high pressure builds to our east. We are not expecting overly strong winds, but the dry and mostly clear skies pattern will hold in to next week.

Looking ahead, with the storm track continuing to ride up and over us, no significant threats for rain are showing up on our forecast models at this time. We will see a slight chance for sprinkle develop as a cut off slow moves to our south early in the work week and then slowly drift or retrograde back up in to Southern California. If we see any rain, it would likely be in our southern areas and just trace amounts expected. We will need to monitor this quirky area of low pressure as any deviation or change in path could mean the forecast would need to be updated. We will of course update our outlook right here and on our newscasts with any changes.