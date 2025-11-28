Cool holiday weekend, sunny Monday

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Near normal November temperatures continue this holiday weekend for the last few days of the month.

Mostly mid 60s Saturday with partly cloudy conditions and mild wind speeds.

Onshore winds will continue this weekend before a wind direction switch on Cyber Monday, December 1st.

Offshore winds will develop including light Santa Anas producing mostly clear skies.

Light rain is possible next Wednesday, likely to be under half an inch.