Cool holiday weekend, sunny Monday

KEYT
By
Updated
today at 3:57 pm
Published 3:55 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Near normal November temperatures continue this holiday weekend for the last few days of the month.

Mostly mid 60s Saturday with partly cloudy conditions and mild wind speeds.

Onshore winds will continue this weekend before a wind direction switch on Cyber Monday, December 1st.

Offshore winds will develop including light Santa Anas producing mostly clear skies.

Light rain is possible next Wednesday, likely to be under half an inch.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Evan Vega

Evan Vega is the First Alert Forecaster for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Evan, click here.

