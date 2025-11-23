Staying dry for Thanksgiving, Monday Nov 24th forecast

Mild offshore winds continue to grace the region with classic Fall California weather. Despite a cool morning, just about all areas warmed nicely under crystal clear skies. Patchy dense fog is possible for the overnight hours, especially in areas where the light to moderate offshore winds are not blowing. Look for lows to dip in to 40's and 50's.

For Monday, look for another beautiful day with the cool start turning nice and mild the mid day. Expect highs to be mostly in the 60's and 70's. Breezy offshore winds could be a bit gusty for areas near and under foothills and mountain passes. High surf will continue for much of the coast, but will start to decrease by early Monday.

Looking ahead, Thanksgiving week look pretty quiet as high pressure digs in across our region. Strong storms will continue to push up and over us and that means offshore winds will be our main weather focus. We will see at least a couple of mild Santa Ana and Santa Lucia wind events. The good news is that not all of the ingredients appear to lining up for anything too strong. This means we should enjoy plenty of sunshine and mild to even above normal temperatures through the holiday. We could even see some low 80's for the warmest areas. As we get in to next weekend, a very large storm system has been teasing our long range computer models with the possibility of something significant. Now the models are seeing the system moving farther to our north and then east which would keep the rain mostly away from us. We will continue to watch our computer closely and update the forecast accordingly. Stay tuned to our shows and also right here on our website.