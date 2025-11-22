Breezy and dry, Sunday November 23rd forecast

More sunshine today as clouds from our latest storm system continue to push off to our east. Light offshore winds are expected as high pressure builds over the region. Look for mostly clear skies with some low level patchy fog possible in wind protected areas. Overnight lows will be in the 40's with a few upper 30's expected in the coldest interior valleys. Where the winds hold steady in the offshore direction, lows will likely stay in the 50's.

For Sunday, look for another beautiful day with the cool start turning nice and mild the mid day. Expect highs to be mostly in the 60's and 70's. Breezy offshore winds could be a bit gusty for portions of Ventura County early, but should stay below advisory levels. High surf will continue for much of the coast, especially beaches that face north and west. Waves could exceed 8 to 10 feet and High Surf Advisory remains in effect for portions of the Central Coast and Ventura County.

Looking ahead, Thanksgiving week look pretty quiet as high pressure digs in across our region. Strong storms will continue to push up and over us and that means offshore winds will be our main weather focus. We will see at least a couple of mild Santa Ana and Santa Lucia wind events. the good news is that not all of the ingredients appear to lining up for anything too strong. This means we should enjoy plenty of sunshine and mild to even slightly above normal temperatures through the holiday. A very large storm system has been flirting with our long range computer models for next weekend. Recent forecast projections had us under the possibility of seeing something significant. Now the models are seeing the system moving farther to our north and then east. We will continue to watch our computer closely and update the forecast accordingly. Stay tuned to our shows and also right here on our website.

