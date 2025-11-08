Mild offshore flow for now with rain in the extended forecast

Beautiful weather continues to grace the region as mild offshore winds continue to strengthen. Look for mostly clear skies tonight and in to early Sunday with the only exception being the coastline where low lying fog is lingering. Overnight lows will be mostly in the 40's and 50's. For Sunday, aside from patchy clouds right along the immediate coast, sunshine and more warm temperatures are expected with highs in the 70's and 80's.

Looking ahead, the offshore flow will weaken as we head in to early next week which means a stronger onshore flow will develop. Fog and low clouds will slowly fill back for most of the coastal areas and adjacent valleys. Temperatures will be very warm for Monday and then cool to near normal by Tuesday and Wednesday. Our next rain maker is starting to take shape well to our west and could bring showers as early very late Wednesday or early Thursday. This system has good potential to bring moderate to heavy rainfall and high elevation snow. Models have been flip flopping with how much we should expect and exact timing. For now, we see again the chance for showers developing by early Thursday and showers lasting in to Friday. rainfall numbers will likely be in the 1 to 3 inch range with higher amounts possible for south facing mountains and foothills. Our forecast models will fine tune details as we head through early next week and we will pass on the updates immediately to you through keyt.com and of course, on our news channels. Stay tuned!

