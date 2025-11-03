Mild Tuesday, light rain chance Wednesday

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Temperatures will be mostly in the high 60s Tuesday with late clearing for coastal areas.

Wednesday will be even cooler with gloomy skies and a chance for light rain in areas north of point conception.

We will dry out Thursday, as high pressure and offshore winds arrive to warm us up into the weekend.

Another early chance for rain arrives by midweek next week.

High surf and coastal flooding is possible at our west facing beaches through Friday due to high tides and waves up to 20 ft.