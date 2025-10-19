Onshore flow building, Monday Oct 20th forecast

Our recent offshore wind event continues to weaken which allowed for some noticeable cooling today, especially in our northern areas. Fog is expected to become more widespread as the onshore flow replaces the offshore flow through tonight and in to early Mon day. Fog could even be dense for some local beaches as a shallow temperature inversion keeps the moisture close to the ground. Overnight lows will be mostly in 40's and 50's. Highs on Monday will range from the 60's on the cooler end to the 70's and 80's on the warmer end. Morning fog should dissipate for most areas by noontime.

Looking ahead, things continue to trend a stronger marine layer onshore flow regimen as we head in to early next week. Storm systems will continue to push in the West Coast with most of the energy staying well to our north. There is slight chance that an area of low pressure, cut off from the main Jet Stream and spinning just to our southwest, will push in enough cloud cover by late Tuesday or Wednesday and bring with it light rain or drizzle. It's a bit tricky being a cut off low and we will need to watch it closely, but more clouds, cooler temperatures and the maybe some measurable precipitation could return to the region. As the low passes, high pressure will rebuild temporarily for the latter half of the work week. This will boost temperatures slightly as we head in to next weekend and then dip again as another storm system moves toward us by Saturday or Sunday. Once again, we see most of the energy staying to our north, but this too will need to be watched closely over the next few days.

