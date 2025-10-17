Skip to Content
Warming & windy Friday, tracking a fall-pattern next week

Published 4:13 am

Happy Friday! Offshore winds increase today bringing warmer weather. Minimal marine layer influence is expected near all the beaches and we warm rather quickly. Expect highs into the 70s for most areas with some breaking into the 80s. Lower humidity is expected with blustery winds this evening, but no fire concern is apparent. Head out and enjoy what could be one of the last pleasant beach weekends! Wind sheltered areas will be additionally cool tonight.

One last toasty day is expected Saturday. With minimal clouds, we rise quickly and this will be one of the hottest days of the forecast. Expect mid to upper 70s by the beaches and 80s inland. Almost a 10-20 degree temperature difference than the start of the week! Make sure you have your sunscreen and sun glasses! Winds die off by the evening and the marine layer moves in overnight.

It'll be a cooler and cloudy Sunday. Onshore flow returns and we cool further into next week. By Monday and Tuesday most beaches struggle to be back into the mid 60s. Some beaches may hold out with stubborn clouds into the evening. It'll be feeling like fall most of next week.

Mackenzie Lake

Mackenzie Lake is the Chief Meteorologist for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mackenzie, click here.

