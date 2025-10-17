Sunny & warm Saturday, cooling Sunday

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Offshore winds & high pressure will keep us warm, dry and summer-like for another day on Saturday.

Onshore flow returns Sunday causing a very slight cooldown for most areas, especially the coast. Though it will still be warm.

The marine layer will return as well by Monday.

Calm weather is expected next week as a slow cooling trend continues through Wednesday.

Temperatures may warm late next week.

There are early chances for another rainstorm next weekend.