Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Warming Thursday, tracking winds

KEYT
By
Published 3:01 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Temperatures will warm up about 5 degrees or more on Thursday.

The cold rain system has exited California so we will continue warming through Saturday.

Winds will be mostly mild on Thursday but will increase Friday from the northeast - which will create a brief Santa Ana wind event. Speeds about 20-30mph expected near the coast.

Winds are expected under advisory levels for Ventura County for now.

Temperatures will peak in our region on Friday and Saturday.

Cooling begins Sunday with dry but cooler weather to continue through next week.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Evan Vega

Evan Vega is the First Alert Forecaster for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Evan, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.