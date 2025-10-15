Warming Thursday, tracking winds

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Temperatures will warm up about 5 degrees or more on Thursday.

The cold rain system has exited California so we will continue warming through Saturday.

Winds will be mostly mild on Thursday but will increase Friday from the northeast - which will create a brief Santa Ana wind event. Speeds about 20-30mph expected near the coast.

Winds are expected under advisory levels for Ventura County for now.

Temperatures will peak in our region on Friday and Saturday.

Cooling begins Sunday with dry but cooler weather to continue through next week.